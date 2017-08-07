R. Madhavan to be guest of honour at I-Day event in US

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan says he is honoured to be the guest of honour for celebrations of India's Independence Day in the US.

"Very happy honoured to be the Guest Of Honour Swades Independence Day celebrations - Bay Area hosted by Association Of Indo-Americans (AIA)," Madhavan tweeted.

India will celebrate its 69th Independence Day anniversary on August 15.

AIA is a non-profit organisation which provides a forum to explore the rich and diverse heritage of the Indian-American community living in the US.

The mission of AIA is to foster and promote cultural and social interactions among the members,facilitate cultural events and educational programs pertaining to the Indian subcontinent, celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent and shares this rich culture with USA.

It promotes creative freedom to all communities that identify with India and the Indian diaspora.

--IANS

