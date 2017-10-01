A.R. Rahman feels music enters the heart 'without any disclaimer'

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Music maestro A.R. Rahman feels that music has the quality of entering the heart without any disclaimer, and that is why he feels blessed to be a musician.

Rahman will headline The Sufi Route, a concert for peace, that will take place here on November 18.

Asked if music can bring peace to the world, Rahman told IANS here: "Music has this quality of entering the heart without any disclaimer. You know when it does something to you, the intention is pure. I feel that's the extraordinary quality, and that's why I feel blessed to be a musician."

Talking about taking the path of Sufism when he was in 20s, the "Khwaja mere Khwaja" hitmaker said: "I had low self-esteem and suicidal thoughts because of the tragedies in my life like my grandmother and father died. So, in a way, connecting to this (Sufism) and getting influenced spiritually and tasting success kind of led to that whole line, the path."

"I just want to reflect in my life the beautiful things I have learnt," added Rahman, known in the West for his music scores for films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Pelé: Birth of a Legend".

Sufi music is not as popular in India as other genres as the scene is dominated by Bollywood music. Should music composers try to include it more in films?

"It doesn't have to. Those who are fortunate will get things which are good. I feel even music... sometimes it doesn't have to have a large audience. In a way, it has a beauty in it too. Those who love it (Sufi music), let them listen to it," he said.

He is also celebrating 25 years in music. Anything that he regrets?

"No, I have always felt blessed and within my limitations, I have always tried to... learning is till the end of life. You keep on learning. That's what I am trying to do," said the musician, who made his debut with the 1992 film "Roja".

While he has been dominating the music scene in India by giving hits like "Maa tujhe salaam", "Tere bina", "Dil se re" and "Luka chuppi", he is just a newcomer in filmmaking.

His concert film "One Heart", which captures his tour across North America, hit the screens last month. Why only North America?

"It's Indian songs only. It's just that the place was more convenient to shoot. When you have a tour... after you finish eight to nine concerts, you actually own it. Everyone owns it and I wanted to get that feeling a lot into the picture," said the Grammy winner, who performed in cities like New York in London this year.

Will he continue to produce films?

"I will always do musical films, hopefully. The second movie is called 'Le Musk'. It is a Virtual Reality film. The third one, we are still shooting. It's called '99 Songs'.

What about a collaboration with actors who also sing?

"You never know. It all depends on the success of these films. Right now, I am just a beginner," said

