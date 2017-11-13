Race 3 first look to Tiger Zinda Hai last photo: Salman Khan treats fans with guns and glory

Salman Khan shares the first look of Race 3, and we can't keep calm.

After playing a RAW agent in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai , Salman Khan is now ready to give life to a new character. The 52-year-old actor, who has been roped in for Race 3, has begun shooting for Remo D'Souza's next, and shared his first look from the film.

The first look from Race 3 shows him pointing a gun at anybody who tries to mess with him.

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Salman has bid adieu to his beard look from Tiger Zinda Hai as he steps into the shoes of a baddie in Race 3.

Khan, who recently wrapped up Tiger Zinda Hai, shared a picture from the last day of shooting from the spy thriller.

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit ... pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

It was only a few days ago that Salman shared a picture from the film's mahurat . After a gap of three years, Salman is reuniting with Jacqueline Fernandez for a film, and their fans can't keep calm.

The third instalment of the popular franchise, which has been in news for a long time, is now on tracks. The big-budget action thriller, which went on floors recently, will also see Bobby Deol , Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Race 3 will clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan on Diwali 2018.