Race 3: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez begin shooting for Remo D'Souza's next, see pic

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez fans have a reason to rejoice, as the on-screen hit jodi has begun shooting for Race 3. The third instalment of the popular franchise, which has been in news for a long time, is now on tracks.

And Salman, who is reuniting with Jacqueline after three years, shared the perfect mahurat shot with his fans on social media.

Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017

The big-budget action thriller, which went on floors yesterday, will also see Bobby Deol , Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Eariler there were reports that Race 3 team will shoot the title song on the first day, but that didn't happen. Remo D'Souza, who is helming the project, wants to finish action scenes first.

Producer Ramesh Taurani told Mumbai Mirror, "Even though they don't start filming their portions until November 12, Salman and Jacky were there for the mahurat shot. The songs will be shot only in the next schedule."

After Mumbai, Race 3 unit will take off to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the next schedule in January 2018.

Race 3 will now clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan on Eid 2018.