Radhika to walk for designer Sailesh Singhania

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte will walk for designer Sailesh Singhania, who will showcase his collection titled "The Winter Rose" at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

The five-day fashion week will start from Wednesday and the designer will showcase on Friday.

"I am paying homage to the princesses in his opulent handwoven silk saris and lehngas that lovingly hold in its warp and weft all that was dear to these 'Beauties with a Purpose'," said the designer in a statement.

"The Winter Rose" is inspired by the westernised interpretation of the sari usually worn by the princesses in the warm climate of India to acclimatise to the cold, windy London and Paris during their visits while fully retaining their opulence and glamour.

"This collection pushes the boundaries on the perception of handwoven textiles by infusing playfulness while tightly retaining the highest quality of the craft of handweave. The colours are a celebration of festive winters with ruby red, celebratory orange, royal purple, fuchsia pink, emerald green with luxurious vintage gold zari work," said the designer.

The silhouettes are western with long over-coats, trench, pea coats with high collars in remembrance of our Royal roses while travelling in Europe, caused a furor among the onlookers who thronged to get a glimpse of their beauty and impeccable, unequalled style

