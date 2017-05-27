Rahman congratulates Aamir for success of 'Dangal' in China

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman on Saturday extended his wishes to actor Aamir Khan for the success of his film "Dangal" in China.

"Congrats Aamir Khan and team 'Dangal' for winning over Chinese hearts again," Rahman tweeted.

Released earlier this month in China, "Dangal", according to trade sources, so far has minted a whopping Rs 825 crore.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father.

Released last year in India, the film minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

The film stars Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat who, despite stiff opposition from his society, trained his daughters to champions, in the most unconventional way.

