Rahul Dholakia's plea to government on promoting Indian films

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) National Award winning director Rahul Dholakia of "Parzania" and "Raees" fame, says ministers don't need to go to the Cannes Film Festival to promote the country's cinema.

"If ministers want to promote cinema, they needn't go to Cannes. Give us a revised CBFC, help in theatrical distribution of regional/alternate cinema, and ensure our films release without politically motivated protests," Dholakia tweeted.

Every year, a few government officials participate at the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. The event gets underway this year on May 8.

-*-

'Baaghi' let me express my childhood dreams: Tiger

As "Baaghi" clocked two years since its release, actor Tiger Shroff became emotional about how the movie let him express his childhood dreams and desires.

"A film that's very close to my heart. A film that allowed me to express my childhood dreams and desires, and a film that sparked a franchise for me so early on in my life. Truly a blessing. 2 years of 'Baaghi'," Tiger tweeted on Tuesday.

"Baaghi", directed by Sabbir Khan, features Shraddha Kapoor with Tiger. Its sequel "Baaghi 2", helmed by Ahmed Khan, stars Disha Patani and released earlier this year.

-*-

Vicky excited to play Punjabi character in 'Manmarziyaan'

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has reunited with one of his favourite filmmakers Anurag Kashyap for "Manmarziyaan", says he had a "great time" essaying a Punjabi character in the film.

The film, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, had a long shooting schedule in Amritsar.

Vicky said: "I had so much fun during the shooting of the film. The city is like that...with so much positivity. We had a great time. Being a Punjabi, this is the first time that I got a chance to play a Punjabi... My alter ego was just bursting out."

The film is set in Punjab. Written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Aanand L Rai, it is slated to release on September 7.

--IANS

aru-rb/bg