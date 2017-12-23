Rahul Mishra, Nachket Barve gives learning on merino wool

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The Woolmark Company has completed the second edition of Wool Runway, a platform that educates young designers on working with Merino wool. Internationally acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra and Nachiket Barve shared their learning and experiences with their young colleagues.

"I have always been honoured to associate with The Woolmark Company as they have been an essential part of my journey as a designer. Wool Runway has given me a chance to share my learning and experience in working with the intricacies of Merino wool.

"The fibre itself is absolutely versatile and the different dimensions that the students have added to it with their techniques is great to see. It is a great initiative and I have thoroughly enjoyed judging the wonderful talent and understanding their inspiration and the thought process behind their designs," said Mishra.

Fashion universities like NIFT (Mumbai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Shillong, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna and Kolkata), NID (Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar) and Pearl Academy (Mumbai, Delhi- Noida, Naraina and Jaipur) took part in the Wool Runway program, educating more than 700 students on the benefits and versatility of Merino wool.

Eighty-four students then participated in the competition.

A panel of industry influencers that includes Mishra, Barve, Dhruv Kapoor and the Woolmark Company Country Manager India, Arti Gudal, judged the finals designs.

All the designs were evaluated against a strict criteria that included the use of at least 80 per cent wool per outfit, garment construction, overall presentation and more. The participants also received feedback and mentorship from the judges which will help nurture their career.

Displaying an eclectic mix of the finalists' designs as live installations, participants presented outfits that were an exploration of the versatile nature of Merino wool with their signature aesthetics.

Ravi Manil Prakash was declared the Wool Runway winner, Abhinav Tyagi was the first Runner Up and Nikita Chhajer and Saachi Khattar were jointly announced as the second Runner Up and were each awarded prize money amounting to Rs 1,00,000, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000 respectively.

The awards were presented by The Woolmark Company's ambassador Shravan Reddy and jury members.

"It has been fascinating to see how the students have managed to hero a natural fibre like Merino wool in their garments and have maximized its potential to present garments that have a balance of design aesthetic, quality and comfort. They are definitely on their way to becoming Gen Next talent," said Barve.

