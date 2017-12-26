Rahul to reunite with Ali Merchant

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Rahul Raj Singh will team up with his former "Amber Dhara" co-star Ali Merchant for a musical carnival in Ranchi.

"I am excited to host the New Year's eve party 'Wonderland Musical Carnival' in my hometown. This is really special for me. I'm also excited as I will reunite with Ali. He is a DJ now," Rahul said in a statement.

The carnival will be held on December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Vinit Kakar turns entrepreneur

Actor Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen in the mythological show "Vighnaharta Ganesha", is excited about turning an entrepreneur.

"It's a blessing to get into a new venture, Trident Villas & Holidays. I'm developing high-end vacation villas on the hills of Igatpuri (Maharashtra). All the villas will have private pool, garden area entertainment zone with a valley view," Vinit said in a statement.

"We are going to have a launch party in January next year," he added.

Dolly Sohi's daughter gave her fashion runway tips

"Meri Durga" actress Dolly Sohi says her daughter motivated her to participate in the IAWA Mrs India contest and helped her with tips on walking the ramp.

"I am thankful to my daughter who not only motivated me to join the pageant but also gave me some styling tips and taught me how to walk on the ramp," Dolly said in a statement.

"It was her dedication that helped me in winning the title," she added.

