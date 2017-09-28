Rahul Vaidya excited to host 'Music Ki Pathshaala'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya is excited to come back on the Indian small screen as a host with upcoming singing reality show "Music Ki Pathshaala". He says the show will help children explore their talent further and get the right direction from celebrity mentors.

The show, which will be aired on &TV, will feature 20 contestants. This bi-weekly show will see new celebrity guests every week. The Kakkar sisters -- Sonu, Tony and Neha -- will be joining the show as the first celebrity judges.

"It feels great to be back and I am excited about 'Music Ki Pathshaala'. Times have definitely changed and it feels nice to see the kind of platforms available to kids these days. Such shows only help the aspiring kids to explore their talent further and get the right direction from celebrity mentors who have made a mark for themselves in the industry," Rahul said in a statement.

Rahul, who found popularity as an "Indian Idol" contestant, has hosted shows like "Jhoom India", "Aaja Mahi Vay" and "The Voice India Season 2".

Talking about "Music Ki Pathshaala", he said: "Since there is no elimination involved in the show, the participants will learn the nuances of music in a much-relaxed environment and get an opportunity to jam with the mentors. As the host of the show, you will see a new side to Rahul."

--IANS

