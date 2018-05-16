Rajkummar honoured to work for environmental issues

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is honoured to work with UN Environment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the cause 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

"Such an honour to be working with UN Environment and Ministry of Environment for a very important cause 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. Asif Bhamla and Bhamla Foundation Initiative," Rajkummar tweeted on Wednesday.

On the acting front, Rajkummar currently has four films in his kitty -- "Fanne Khan", "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", "Stree" and "Mental Hai Kya".

Farhan Akhtar condoles flyover collapse deaths

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the flyover collapse in Varanasi.

"Heart goes out to all families who have lost loved ones in the flyover collapse in Varanasi. Deepest condolences. Hope there can be a national review of infrastructure that may need repairing or replacing," Farhan tweeted on Wednesday.

At least 18 persons were killed when a section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Two dozen people were injured in the tragedy near the Cantonment railway station. The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation.

Arjun Rampal's ocean lesson

Actor Arjun Rampal says he was amazed to get to understand the world of oceans with the film "Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep".

Narrated by ace British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, "Blue Planet II" will release in 48 PVR screens in 22 cities on May 18.

"Watched 'Blue Planet 2' yesterday with the kids. Guys just make sure this is your weekend plan. The photography and insight one gets about The Ocean and it' inhabitants, is priceless. Must must must watch," Arjun tweeted.

Sony BBC Earth hosted the Blue Carpet event in India for the film.

"Blue Planet II" is shot over 1406 days with 125 expeditions across 39 countries, and tells unique, untold stories of the ocean's most astonishing creatures that will take your breath away.

Malaika Arora enjoying break in Los Angeles

Actress Malaika Arora loves travelling to Los Angeles as there is always something new to discover in the city.

"I have been to LA many times before but it never ceases to mesmerise me. There's always something new to discover here," Malaika said in a statement to IANS.

"The views, the lifestyle and the sheer vibe that the city exudes is something one needs to experience to believe and that's what makes it a spectacular place to unwind. It's an ultimate destination to enjoy, shop, eat and repeat. There's so much to love about LA that one trip is just not enough," she added.

The actress is having fun exploring the city in California. She went on Warner Brothers Studio Tour Hollywood, visited the sets where movies like "Casablanca", "Jurassic Park" and "La La Land" were shot. She also went to the sets of popular sitcoms like "Friends", "Two and a Half Men", "The Big Bang Theory and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Malaika, who feels there is no substitute for a healthy body, also had an intensive workout session at the Gunnar Peterson Gym. Gunnar's past and present clientele feature names like Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Sofia Vergara.

