Rajkummar Rao thanks fans for support

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is humbled by the positive response to the teasers of his films "Fanney Khan" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

"I would like to thank each and every one of you for showering both the films 'Fanney Khan' and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' with so much love," Rajkummar posted on Twitter on Friday.

"Thanks for all the support and admiration. Can't wait to share the trailers of both the films, and for you guys to go and watch them. Love always," he added.

"Fanney Khan" is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar.

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is a love story, but with a twist. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

-*-

Arjun Kapoor gets threat from his grandmother

Actor Arjun Kapoor has received a threat message from his paternal grandmother Nirmal Kapoor asking him to get married soon.

The actor shared the message on Twitter late on Thursday.

"When your dadi's gift is a threat and request along with a bribe and a command, all rolled into one! #NirmalKapoor #BossGrandma," Arjun posted.

The actor also shared a photograph of the note which read: "Jaldi Shadi karo (Get married soon)."

The "Gunday" star turned 33 on Tuesday, and celebrated his birthday with his family in Mumbai.

Boney, along with daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, were by Arjun's side when he cut a cake at midnight for his special day.

On the work front, he is working on "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "Namaste England", "India's Most Wanted" and "Panipat".

-*-

Uday Chopra pitches for verified Twitter accounts for trolls

Actor Uday Chopra says Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls.

"I feel Twitter should start new verified accounts for trolls. If you are a verified troll, you get a red check mark on your profile," Uday tweeted on Friday.

He added: "This will create harmony in the troll community as trolls will have something to work towards and non trolls will at least know who a troll is. Thoughts?"

Uday, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the "Dhoom" franchise", feels having verified accounts for trolls will benefit normal users as well.

"Because getting trolled by a verified troll will carry less psychological weight; as one will feel, that since it's a verified troll trolling me, it's not so bad," he added.

--IANS

sug/sac