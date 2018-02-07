Rajyavardhan Rathore calls Akshay 'true sportsman'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has called actor Akshay Kumar a true sportsman.

Akshay on Wednesday tweeted a video in which he is seen playing a badminton match with the players of Khelo India, a government initiative to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promoting excellence.

"Dropped by to cheer the players of Khelo India today, a great initiative for development of sports and couldn't resist a quick badminton match," Akshay captioned the video.

Re-tweeting the video, Rathore wrote: "Well done Akshay Kumar, that's true sportsman spirit."

The "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actor lauded Rathore for his efforts to encourage sports.

"It's you who are the true sportsman sir for starting something as wonderful as Khelo India, an initiative to encourage sports at grassroot level," Akshay said.

On the acting front, Akshay is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film "Padman", which talks about menstrual issues. The film, which is directed by R. Balki also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

"Padman" will release on Friday.

