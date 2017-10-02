Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra denies Hrithik has walked out of 'Kabaddi'

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Monday confirmed the news about working with producer Ronnie Screwala on his project titled "Kabaddi" but refuted the rumours about Hrithik Roshan walking out of the project.

"Scriptwriting is something I enjoy, but it is also very tedious and slow process. Sometimes it can take you 2 years, 'Rang De Basanti' took me five years to write and get it right.A Yes, I am working with Ronnie Screwala and I think we should be ready with the script in a year or so, from today and then we will decide about shooting," said Mehra on the sidelines of a Gandhi Jayanti event here.

On the reports that Hrithik, who earlier agreed to the part, had later walked out of the film due to creative differences, he dismissed it as rumour and media speculation.

"There is nothing like that," he said.

In a jibe at the reports, Mehra said: "This is a wonderful thing, before I know things, media knows everything. Next time I will ask a journo what I should do."

About his next project, which is based on the issue of female sanitation through the perspective of an 8-year-old boy, he said: "Film is progressing, shooting is over now, and the movie is titled 'Mere Pyaare Prime Minister'. In the film, there is an 8-year-old boy, who writes a letter to Prime Minister of India asking him few questions and make some requests. And then goes all the way to Delhi, to hand him the letter.

"He is raised by a single mother in the film, her name is Sargam, played by Anjali Patil, and he wants to make a toilet for her mother."

"The movie will release anywhere between February to July 2018," he added.

About the YUVA Unstoppable initiative in which the filmmaker dedicates his time to build toilets in municipal schools in various parts of India, Mehra said: "Today is Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri's day also, so wanted this campaign of ours, under which we are building toilets across the nation, so we have tried to do something special here in this school.

"We painted the school, provided toilet facilities, drinking water facilities, we started this sometime 4-5 years ago and now this has gathered a good momentum."

