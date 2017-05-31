'Ralang Road' to compete at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Nepali-Hindi film "Ralang Road" will represent India at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival at Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic.

Directed by Karma Takapa and produced by HumanTrail Pictures, "Ralang Road" has been nominated for the Crystal Globe Award along with 11 other films from around the world. It will be after 13 years that an Indian film will compete with other international films at this film festival, read a statement.

The festival will take place between June 30 and July 8.

Shot in Rabong town in Sikkim, "Ralang Road" is based on a day in the small hill town where a series of coincidences, related to a mysterious robbery, bring four people together. As the day surrenders itself to the darkness of the night, these seemingly mundane events become increasingly dramatic, as the characters coincide with their impending consequences.

The film explores cultural immigration and lifestyles in a complex social setup.

Majority of the cast are locals from Sikkim, with no prior acting experience.

--IANS

