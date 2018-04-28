Ramesh Aravind to host Kannada KBC

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Actor, filmmaker and television presenter Ramesh Aravind, who has worked in Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films, has been roped in to host "Kannadada Kotiyadipathi", the official Kannada language adaptation of the internationally renowned game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?".

The show first became popular in India with its Hindi adaptation "Kaun Banega Crorepati", hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. All its Indian versions are produced by Big Synergy.

Siddhartha Basu, the creative consultant of the production house, announced on Twitter on Saturday: "Delighted that the eloquent, empathetic, knowledgeable, multi-award winning host, actor, director, writer, Ramesh Aravind will be hosting 'Kannadada Kotiyadipathi' on Star Suvarna.

"The call for entries will open soon - a golden opportunity for a chance to get on to the hot seat."

Ramesh is known for his roles in "Sathi Leelavathi", "Duet", "America America", "Nammoora Mandara Hoove" and "Ulta Palta" and has also scripted the National Award-winning film "Hoomale" in 1998.

--IANS

ks/rb/vm