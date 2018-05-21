Ranbir Kapoor to host prelude to IPL finale

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will host a two-hour prelude to the Indian Premier League (IPL) finale. Others joining the celebrations will include Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

'Cricket Finals

Party Toh Banti hai' will be followed by the VIVO IPL 2018 grand finale on Star India Network on May 27, read a statement issued by the channel.

Fans have so far been enjoying commentary in six languages - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telegu, Bengali and Kannada.

In an attempt to reach out to more cricket enthusiasts across India, Star Pravah and Asianet Movies will carry Marathi and Malayalam broadcast respectively for the first time in IPL history.

The Marathi language broadcast will have Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Swwapnil Joshi joining the celebrations.

The prelude will see a melange of performances and fun-filled interactions with celebrities. Additionally, actors Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Sareen, Aakriti Sharma and Deshna Dugad will amplify the entertainment quotient of the finale.

"The Dugout" on Star Sports Select will continue to cater to core cricket fans, giving a predictive and prescriptive analysis will be Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, Kumar Sangakkara, Darren Sammy, Brett Lee and Mike Hesson.

--IANS

rb/in