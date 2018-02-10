Randeep Hooda to train Mumbai firefighters in MMA

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda will help to train some of the Mumbai's firefighters in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The actor, who is also the co-owner of Super Fight League (SFL) team Haryana Sultans, will be lending support to the Fire Fighters Welfare Fund of Maharashtra.

He will be also appointing his team captain, Ravindra Balhara, to train a set of five firefighters for the first ever MMA firefighters league, to be launched in March here. Randeep will also do a session.

"It's a matter of honour to contribute constructively to these role models who are risking their lives for us. This is my way of giving back to the universe by creating more grassroot awareness for these heroes.

"This association will be used to promote the welfare of the fire services personnel and their families as well as empower them with combat skills that highlight discipline and focus at its core," Randeep, who was appointed as the face of the city's fire brigade in 2016, said in a statement.

SFL, a Mixed Martial Arts tournament, promoted by British businessman and sports enthusiast Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay Devgn, Randeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Suleiman and Tiger Shroff.

Dosanjh, Founder and CEO, Super Fight League, said:""The Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Ragandale will be attending our league. Our partner talent management company Super Stars headed by Avi Mittal will be the brand management collaborator for first ever Fire Fighters Combat League being planned and this cross integration will bring more awareness for both, combat sports and firefighters in India""

