Ranveer Brar planning a book on Lucknow

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Ranveer Brar still gets inspired by Lucknow's food culture. Now, the chef says he is planning to come out with a book on the city, which has been instrumental in his career

"I am planning my next book. It is going to be on Lucknow," Brar told IANS.

"I am also working on a documentary on the anthropological study of Indian food," he said.

Brar took his first step towards the food world in Lucknow through visits in a gurudwara with his grandfather. After working with Taj group, Radisson and The Claridges, he came out with his own restaurants in Boston, Delhi, Goa and Mumbai.

On his relation with Lucknow, he said: "My initial inspiration to be a chef came from the city of Lucknow, just the way it takes it food, sense of pride that it has in its food...that for me is a big inspiration.

"And the good thing is that nothing has changed. Even today when I go to Lucknow, I feel charged up and I want to do more. It was the city of Lucknow which has been my driving force from day one. It is amazing how the city takes its food and recreates stories around it and emotions around it."

The popular chef spoke to IANS ahead of the TV showcase of the movie "Julie and Julia" on AXN last month.

Brar himself entered the household of millions through the Indian small screen courtesy shows like "The Great Indian Rasoi", "Masterchef India" and "Ranveer's Cafe".

He says his "journey as a chef has been very gratifying".

--IANS

sug/nv/rb/vm