Ranveer Singh Looked Suave in a Monochrome Pinstripe Suit at a Recent Event

Actor Ranveer Singh has never disappointed with his fashion choices.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in to play legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a Kabir Khan directed biopic based on the 1983 cricket World Cup that India won, looked suave in a Rahul Khanna Rohit Gandhi monochrome pinstripe suit at a recent event held in Mumbai to relive the precious moments of 1983's iconic victory.

The event was held in the presence of ex-cricketer and team India captain Kapil Dev and the entire World Cup winning team.

(Photo: Filmmaker Kabir Khan, ex-cricketer Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup winning team at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah) More

(Photo: Filmmaker Kabir Khan, ex-cricketer Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup winning team at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)

Dressed in a three-piece pinstripe suit teamed with a crisp white shirt and a quirky monochrome tie, Ranveer was his usual energetic self at the event. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, the Padmavati actor rounded off his look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Carrera India sunglasses.

Take a look.

(Photo: Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah) More

(Photo: Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah) More

(Photo: Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)

(Photo: Ranveer Singh at an event in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah) More

Read More