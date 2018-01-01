I read books to get rid of match pressure: Mithali Raj

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) India Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj says she reads books to get rid of match pressure.

"When you are on the field, and everyone is looking up to you and the entire team to bring back the trophy, (then) it is not just about the game. So, it is necessary for us to stay focussed... and we all have our own ways to ensure we give our best on the field," Mithali said on Shah Rukh Khan's TV show show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch".

"I read books to get rid of pressure during a match. It does help me to keep calm and encourage a good performance," she added.

On the show, Shah Rukh said: "I want to see you as the coach of the men's cricket team one day."

In reply, Mithali said: "I always want to give my best."

"TED Talks India Nayi Soch" is aired on Star Plus. The episode featuring Mithali will be shown on January 7.

