We are ready to talk but in a civilised manner: IFTPC

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) on Friday expressed their distress over the ongoing protest at the Film City by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) who conducted a mock funeral of celebrated television producer J.D. Majithia saying they were open for a conversation but in a "civilised manner".

Addressing the media along with some other fraternity members, Majithia, who is also the IFTPC Co-Chairman, said: "First of all we are very upset about what the FWICE is doing for last few days. They are threatening us and provoking people to attack us. This is something we certainly couldn't even imagine. All our work is going on and 90 per cent of our workers are doing their job on sets. So who are they protesting for?"

"Among those protesters, maximum number of people are not even our members because they are working with us. FWICE people lost their dignity. However, we are ready to talk but only in a civilised manner."

FWICE started their strike on Tuesday with demands of 10 percent of wage rise along with payment for extra working hours and better food quality.

Contacted for his response, FWICE President Birendra Nath Tiwari told IANS that producers are not giving them a salary hike and "our members are working overtime without pay".

"Injustice is happening and I can see that the protest will take more violent steps after whatever is happening," he warned.

Meanwhile, Majithia denied that there was no MOU between the producers and workers in 2015 but still they gave a 10 per cent hike on the verbal promise of "no strike" but this had been violated.

About food quality, IFTPC member Rakesh Paswan said: "Have you ever seen in any industry where lunch and breakfast are being provided in office? It happens only in our entertainment industry... We all are eating the same food, if the quality was bad, we would have been in the hospital by now."

Tiwari said 18 FWICE members are on hunger strike while one of their members is badly beaten up by some of the producers' people and they were getting threats from broadcasters that if they don't stop the protest, they will not get work in any channels.

However, Majithia said that some of the workers who are willingly coming to work were stopped by protesters and beaten up and producers are providing special transportation and even stationing police on the sets.

