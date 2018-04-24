Real women have real bodies: Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt says real women have real bodies and they must celebrate themselves as they are.

Pooja re-tweeted a post by a nutritionist who wrote to the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Anupriya Patel, commenting on a campaign which was for promoting healthy, nutritious eating, which received a backlash on social media.

The campaign's image showed the outlines of two different women, with different body sizes. While one was visibly larger, curvier contained eggs, meat, bread, burgers, doughnuts, fries and fizzy drinks and beer, the other was lean and contained only fruits and vegetables.

The accompanying message read: "What is your choice?"

The nutritionist asked: "Did the government really make this body shaming ad? Women can eat healthy but have hormonal issues due to which they have excess weight as well. Highly insensitive campaign!"

Pooja reacted saying: "I second that. Thin is not necessarily healthy or fit and someone who has a larger frame or is supposedly overweight by the standards of the world is not necessarily unhealthy. Real women have real bodies and must celebrate their bodies in whatever shape or size!"

Football a sleeping sport in India, says Ranbir

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says that football has been a sleeping sport in India but it is now gaining importance due to government support.

"I have always enjoyed playing soccer (football) as a child. It is a sleeping sport in our country, but now with government's support and leagues like Indian Super League, it is slowly gaining prominence. It is good if a country has different sports as it gives a platform to more talent," Ranbir said in a statement.

The actor was at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) East Coast Campus grounds for a practice session on April 22 before the Magic Bus Cup Celebrity Football Match. The match saw the All Stars Football Club, comprising Bollywood stars playing against Singapore's Celebrities Sports Club for a charity cause.

Bipasha, Karan have 'sweet tooth'

Actress Bipasha Basu says she and her husband Karan Singh Grover have a sweet tooth but the fitness enthusiasts believe in the balancing act.

The upcoming episode of Colors' show "Entertainment ki Raat@9 Limited Edition" will see a face-off between Karan and Bipasha, read a statement.

While performing a task, Bipasha mentioned that they have a tough fitness regime.

She also said: "We both have a sweet tooth. In just one sitting, I can easily down 20 moti choor laddoos and Karan can consume up to one kg of besan ladoos. That's how we balance life."

