Reema Kagti is my favourite director: Amit Sadh

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh, who is gearing up for the release of "Gold", says Reema Kagti is his most favourite director.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who is co-producing the film, on Wedenesday tweeted that Amit, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Singh and Kunal Kapoor bring flamboyance to their roles in the film.

"It's been such a pleasure collaborating with Amit Sadh, Sunny, Kunal kapoor and Vineet Singh on 'Gold'... They bring flamboyance, youth, gravitas, exuberance and dignity to their respective roles. Super stuff guys," Farhan tweeted.

To which, Amit replied: "Farhan sir, you were the first director I ever met while I was shooting for a dance show and I gave you my showreel in your trailer... from there to this I only have gratitude and I am grateful to be a part of this awesome talented team. Reema Kagti your my most favourite director."

"Gold" is a sports drama directed by Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

"Gold", which stars Akshay Kumar, will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy.

The film is about India's first Olympic medal -- for hockey -- as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on Independence Day, August 15.

