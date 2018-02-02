Remix great for cross-cultural appeal: DJ Dillon Francis

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) American DJ Dillon Francis, who has given trap inspired sounds to Punjabi song "Bom diggy", says remix is a great way to be involved with cross-cultural appeal.

"It's great to see that the original 'Bom diggy' single was one of the biggest tracks of last year. The remix is a great way to be involved in something with cross-cultural appeal and it is exciting to be involved with a platform that supports independent artists," Francis said in a statement.

"Bom diggy" -- Dillon Francis Remix offers the track's catchy Punjabi beat to a wider audience through his progressive synth notes and trap inspired sounds.

Francis has collaborated with music streaming service Saavn for it.

The original, "Bom diggy" by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, was released in 2017 as part of Saavn's global artist development programme, Artist Originals. By November, the track was number one on iTunes India download charts.

It was also the first Indian song to be featured in Snapchat's partnered music Lens in India.

