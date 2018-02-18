Revive dull, dry skin with oatmeal

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Many individuals have a never-ending tiff with dry skin. Experts suggest moisturisers with natural ingredients like oatmeal that can be a saviour as it restores the skin's pH balance, preventing dry skin.

Reshma Vishnani, Consultant Dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and Raj Parikh, dermatologist and skin expert at Aveeno India, have listed ways of combating dry skin:

* While there are tons of natural options available, one easy and safe option is using oatmeal as it has an enhanced ability to lock-in moisture and relieve dry, itchy and irritated skin.

* Oatmeal acts as a skin protectant active ingredient, restoring the skin's normal pH and that helps in preventing and relieving dry skin.

* Natural skincare does not only make you look good, but also provides you with lasting radiance that makes you feel healthier and beautiful from within.

* Always use a moisturiser which is non-greasy and non-comedogenic.

* Applying a moisturiser immediately after a bath on damp skin is one of the best habits you could form for a healthy skin.

* Avoid moisturisers with heavy fragrance that could aggravate any underlying dermatitis.

