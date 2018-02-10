Reyhna Malhotra to enter 'Deewane Anjane'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Reyhna Malhotra will make a cameo appearance in TV show "Deewane Anjane".

The actress will be playing an important in the upcoming episodes planned for Shivratri festival.

"I want to try my acting skills in all genres possible. So after a negative character that I have portrayed on television, I am excited to do a comedy show. I have seen a few episodes of Deewane Anjane and it has got me hooked," Reyhna said in a statement.

"My entry in the Shivratri cum Valentine's Day special is a fun filled episode which will surely leave the audience in splits with its humorous motif."

The show is aired on BIG Magic.

-*-

Bhatt wants to stay connected with 'India's Next Superstars' contestants

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who joined "India's Next Superstars" for a special session, says he wants to stay in touch with all the contestants of the talent-based reality show.

Bhatt will be seen challenging the contestants. After shooting for the Star Plus show, he has sent out a message for the contestants.

He said: "You need a strong heart to perform as the world is full of spectators. I want to have a life-long connect with each one of you and see how you people shine in the real world."

--IANS

sug/rb/vm