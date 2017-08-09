Rishi Kapoor calls for saving rivers in India

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has extended his support to Rally for Rivers campaign and has urged his followers and friends to help save rivers in India.

Rishi on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a 27-second video clip, in which he is urging his fans and followers to help save the rivers -- which are called the lifelines of India.

In the video, Rishi is heard saying: "Hello, friends this is Rishi Kapoor here. I am supporting Rally for Rivers -- India's lifelines. Please support the same. Thank you."

The 64-year-old actor captioned the video: "Our rivers are dying they have embraced us for millions of years."

According to the official page of the cause, Ganga, Krishna, Narmada, Kaveri and many of our rivers are depleting fast.

The initiative has been started by spiritual leader and yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who has established Isha Foundation. The campaign is called #RallyforRivers and Sadhguru himself will drive from Kanyakumari to Himalayas to create awareness, according to the foundation.

Other personalities who are supporting the cause include Juhi Chawla, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mithali Raj, P.V. Sindhu and Kunal Nayyar among many others.

