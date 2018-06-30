Rishi Kapoor wants Ranbir Kapoor to get married soon

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wants his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor to get married soon.

The actor expressed his wish on Twitter on Saturday when he shared a photograph of Ranbir with his friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

"Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time," he quipped.

Apart from being good friends in real life, Ranbir and Mukerji have worked together in films like "Wake up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

In fact, Ranbir, who is getting lauded for his role in "Sanju", will also be seen in Mukerji's "Brahmastra".

"Brahmastra", first part of fantasy adventure trilogy, will bring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt together on the silver screen for the first time. It is slated to release on Independence Day, 2019.

-*-

'Bandit Queen' is the best film I have ever made: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur considers his 1994 film "Bandit Queen" his best work till date.

"The best film I have ever made. 'Bandit Queen'. Please also give credit to the editor Renu Saluja and Cinematographer Ashok Mehta," Kapur tweeted.

"They both taught me so much about cinema. Both are not with us any more. I honestly wish they were. I miss them sorely," he added.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also posted: "My debut film. This one will always remain special."

"Bandit Queen", based on the life of Phoolan Devi, released in 1994 and featured Seema Biswas in the title role.

Kapur gained international recognition with "Bandit Queen", which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. He is also known for "Mr India", "Masoom" and historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth -- "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age".

-*-

Kirron Kher feels loved after meeting Anupam Kher

Bollywood actress and Chandigarh's BJP MP Kirron Kher was happy to meet husband and actor Anupam Kher after "so many months".

"Meeting Anupam in Delhi after soooo many months. Feeling warm and loved," Kirron tweeted on Saturday.

Kirron and Anupam lead a busy professional life, and that seems to be the reason that they met after a long time.

On the work front, Anupam, who has been in the industry for over three decades and has contributed appeared in over 500 films, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in Bangkok earlier this month.

--IANS

sug/vm