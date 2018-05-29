Rishi remembers Prithviraj Kapoor on 47th death anniversary

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his grandfather and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor on his 47th death anniversary on Tuesday.

"Prithvinath Kapoor. Born: November 3, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died: May 29, 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong," Rishi tweeted.

Prithviraj began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s.

He later featured in films like "Cinema Girl", "Sher-e-Arab", "Prince Vijaykumar", "Alam Ara", "Vidyapati" and "Mughal-e-Azam".

-*-

Big B shook 150 hands in a few hours

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he shook 150 hands in just a few hours at the graduation ceremony of an institute.

Amitabh, 75, says he feels honoured and privileged by shaking hands with the "future of India".

"How many hand shakes do we do in a day? I did around 150 in a few hours! No regrets. I was shaking the hands of the future of India, at graduation ceremony of DAIS. A privilege and an honour!" Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.

On the acting front, Big B will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan".

--IANS

dc/nn/bg