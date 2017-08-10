Riteish makes debut in pop world with Arko's song

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh has featured in the video of singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee's non-film song - "Aainda", the actor-producer's first in the pop music world.

Sony Music Pop, the pop division under global music giant Sony Music on Thursday, revealed the male lead in the song, which is an ode to idealistic love.

"This is my first pop music video and I'm glad that it is with Sony Music. The audio is beautiful, the video is beautiful and I can't wait for you guys to see it," Riteish said in a statement.

The video also features Italian actress Madalina.

"Arko had already given us a great song. With Riteish and Madalina featuring in the video and Prawaal Raman directing it, the song now has a video it truly deserves. We are sure this song is on its way to become the love ballad of the year," said Rohan Jha, Lead Pop, Sony Music India.

Composed and sung by Arko, the song is about a couple at the brink of separation trying to find possibilities to find love in each other again.

The song video is produced by Sony Music and will be out on Sony Music's YouTube channel on Thursday evening.

