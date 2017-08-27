Riteish makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol, dedicates to farmers

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh has self-created an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and dedicated it to Indian farmers.

On Sunday, Riteish tweeted a video in which he is seen creating the idol using clay.

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in America. Made an idol, I humbly dedicate it to our Farmers," Riteish captioned it.

In the video, he says, "Hi guys, so this year again, I am going to make an eco-friendly Ganesha."

He is seen making the turbaned idol from scratch and even paints it.

"This turban represents every farmer in India. As a son of a farmer, I dedicate this idol to them," Riteish, son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, posted.

Thanking his wife Genelia, Ritesh wrote: "I wanna thank Baiko for inspiring me to do this and also for shooting this video. God bless you all with happiness, prosperity and love."

--IANS

