Rohit Bal comes up with his festive wear line

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Ace designer Rohit Bal, who is known for his signature couture line, has come up with his festive wear range under his label Balance by Rohit Bal. The line exudes glamour and femininity.

Showcased at Indian Wedding Show, the subtle nuances of the collection highlight the intricacies of the embroidery and the employment of an array of organic fabrics in the likes of muslin, chanderi, velvets, linen with the juxtaposition of handwork including Zardosi, Ari, and block prints.

With ornate floral motifs and meticulous hand-work, the outfits possess clean and sharp silhouettes which can add charm to any event one wears it to, read a statement.

Balance brings together the absolute best of mid-range couture wear. In the words of designer, the label effectively mends the gap between couture wear and occasion wear.

Mohnish Kabir Malhotra, who is the franchisee partner of the designer and also his close friend, said: "It was an incredible experience launching our Festive/Winter'17 collection of Balance by Rohit Bal at the Indian Wedding Show. The collection was well received. I am really happy with the response."

Anuraj Antil, the Director of IWS Events and Entertainment that organises India Wedding Show, said: "Our core objective is to bring the entire wedding industry together and procreate the business of weddings in India and abroad, bringing in beaming grandeur in the form of luxurious wedding exposition."

