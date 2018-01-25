Rohit Shetty doesn't want to mess with Kangana

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is in no mood to mess with actress Kangana Ranaut.

The director expressed his views while shooting for TV show "India's Next Superstars".

In an impromptu session, judge and filmmaker Karan Johar requested to see a different side of the two and decided to come up with an act where he will direct a sexy scene between Kangana and Rohit.

The context of the scene was that Rohit was the former lover and Kangana as the girlfriend who wants him back, read a statement.

Rohit had to say the dialogue from "Deewaar", "Aaj mere paas building hai, property hai, bank balance hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai, kya hai kya hai tumhare pass?" in a sensual way to which they sportingly agreed.

As soon as Karan said action, Kangana touched him to attract him as per the script.

Rohit said: "Na bhai na, isse panga kaun lega? (No way, who will mess with her?)".

The show is aired on Star Plus.

-*-

Supriya feels lucky to do 'Mere Sai'

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar says she is honoured to do a cameo appearance in "Mere Sai".

Supriya will portray the role of Suhasini, a troubled mother who finds solace through a chance encounter with Sai Baba that changes her life forever.

"Yes, it is true that I am portraying the role of Suhasini in 'Mere Sai'. I feel blessed and honoured to be part of this immensely popular show amongst Sai followers. I would like to share something personal. My grandmother, who is no more, was fortunate to receive Baba's blessings in person. She was a baby during that period of 1913 to 1918," Supriya said in a statement.

"When I see 'Mere Sai' and see young children in the show being blessed by Baba, I feel overwhelmed thinking that in the history of time my grandmother too was one the few lucky ones. Her devotion to Sai grew with her age. And I feel all these blessings have kept her family actually following what all saints preach."

The actress added that she is a student of "Sai Baba's pristine teachings of upholding faith and patience.' All of us just need to open our hearts to receive blessings".

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

-*-

Hema Malini relives iconic 'Sholay' scene on TV

Veteran actress-politician Hema Malini enacted an epic scene from the classic film "Sholay" when she became part of dance reality show "Dance India Dance Season 6" as a special guest.

Hema Malini joined the team of the Zee TV show with Ram Kamal Mukherjee, author of her biography "Beyond the Dream Girl", read a statement.

On the request of master Mudassar Khan, Hema Malini enacted the 'tonga' scene from the film.

She also expressed her delight at being able to re-enact the scene after 40 years.

-*-

Prachi Tehlan excited to get married on camera

Actress Prachi Tehlan is looking forward to her wedding sequence in the TV show "Ikyawann".

The Star Plus show talks about Prachi's character Susheel Parekh, a girl who is not feminine in her demeanour because of her unique parenting by four men in her family.

In sync with the theme, #NotShaadiMaterial campaign was launched, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

"Susheel's voice on the #NotShaadiMaterial campaign was every woman's voice in India. I am honoured to have been a part of such an extraordinary campaign," Prachi said in statement.

"Viewers will now witness Susheel getting married with Satya who loves her for the person she is. This is an important factor in every girl's life. And I am extremely excited for my on-screen marriage."--IANS

