Rotterdam film fest will give 'Balekampa' excellent platform: Producer

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Kannada film "Balekempa" (The Bangle Seller) will make its world premiere at the International Film Fest Rotterdam (IIFR). Producer Vivek Gomber is confident it will give it an excellent and encouraging platform.

Gomber had last taken his production "Court" to the gala in Rotterdam.

It is written and directed by Ere Gowda, who has previously written the award-winning film "Thithi". Gowda also makes his directorial debut with "Balekempa", the only Indian film in competition at IFFR under the Bright Future section of the festival.

"The fact that 'Balekempa' will have its world premiere at such a prestigious film festival, and be the only Indian film in competition, will in itself provide an excellent platform. The film will be watched by international critics and buyers and we hope that this will help us in securing a good festival run for the film as well as sales," Gomber told IANS in an e-mail interaction.

"I have been to Rotterdam as part of the Producer's Lab in 2013 and with my previous film 'Court' in 2015, so I am a little familiar with the festival. If you just look at the films they have supported in the past, from India and internationally, it's very encouraging," he added.

"Balekempa" was shot on location in Bydarahalli, Karnataka - Gowda's wife's village, employing a predominantly local crew and a cast predominantly comprised of non-professional actors.

The Zoo Entertainment production is about a village bangle seller and his wife who cannot conceive a child, and the villagers gossip.

Do films set in India's rural milieu find better resonance with the audience abroad?

Gomber said: "In my personal opinion, I disagree completely. The programmers do not choose a film based on that and neither do the audience. People are the same everywhere, if they like the story they will watch it no matter where it is set."

What are his expectations with "Balekempa"?

"Every filmmaker wants their film to be released in their country. If we can help the film reach Indian audiences, I would be very happy. This is a very confident debut from an emerging voice from Karnataka and I hope that the film allows Gowda to continue telling his stories and making more films," Gomber said.

IFFR is running from January 24 to February 4.

