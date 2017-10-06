Royal Fables season nine flags off

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Royal Fables, a heritage platform that promotes regal, royal India in all its glory, unveiled season nine here.

It starts in the Capital on Friday and will go on till Saturday.

In association with Diacolor, Royal Fables will present craft oeuvres of 25 leading palace studios from across the nation besides hand-picked artisanal tales of craft ateliers that keep the rich Indian handmade tradition alive, said in a statement.

On the opening night on Thursday, Royal Fables and DLF Emporio together presented 'The Golden Peacock', a unique fashion walk showcasing a craft conversation between Palace Karkhanas and couturiers.

While Princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur graced the evening as the chief guest, scions of royal families such as Rani Vinita Singh of Patiala, Princess Riya Kumari of Patiala, Princess Mriganka Singh of Jammu & Kashmir, Kumar Saheb Padmanabh Singh of Gondol, Nawab Kazim Ali, amongst others walked the ramp. Costumes juxtaposing the regal past with its glorious present came alive on the ramp.

"Season nine is truly special as we consolidate our fable into a strong retail story. It is a moment of great pride as we launch Palace Karkhana, India's first royal memorabilia brand with a Pop Up at the soon to be launched DLF Chanakya.

"It is a great gratification to know that India's design mecca believed in our product and had us rub shoulders with globally acclaimed luxury brands in its all new premises. As they say, the fable has only just begun," said Anshu Khanna.

This year the exposition will also celebrate royal kitchens, reviving the fabled recipes of princely states. It adds to its offering a food pop up that will make available a few, unique recipes from royal kitchens.

