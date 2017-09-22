Russian ballet director optimistic on Indians appreciating 'Swan Lake'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Anatoily Azatisky, director of the Russian ballet "Swan Lake", says he is optimistic that the Indian audiences, which has rarely gets a chance to see such ballets , will like the classical art form.

"Swan Lake" will be presented at the Siri Fort Auditorium here from Friday till Sunday.

Azatisky told IANS here: "India has an ancient and rich tradition of dance and music, we are optimistic that the Indians will appreciate such classical art forms. In essence there is no change from the classical format."

"Swan Lake might be an old ballet, but its key message that love conquers all is as true today as it was 122 years ago when it was premiered for the first time. It is a fairy mystic emotional tale and is known for its demanding technical skills making it the most difficult yet an all-time classic ballet ever," he added.

The ballet has been brought to the country with the help of Navrasa Duende.

Speaking on the collaboration Azatisky said that the idea was to recreate "the magic and introduce Indian audience to the best of classical music, dance and theater".

"We believe that good art cuts across boundaries. At the same time, following global trends and developing taste of audiences is a process that finds highest attention at Navrasa Duende," he added.

--IANS

ks/nv/vm