Sachin: A Billion Dreams premiere: SRK, Dhoni, Anushka, Virat Kohli, other celebrities spotted

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar’s personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.

The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Needless to say there is much buzz about the film among sports lover and fans overall.

There was a grand premiere held in Mumbai on 24 May, and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh headlined the event. The entire Indian cricket team was present, before flying out to England for the Champions trophy.

Text: Firstpost

Photos: YOGEN SHAH