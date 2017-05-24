Sachin Tendulkar brings entire nation together: Priyanka

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", actress Priyanka Chopra has hailed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for his ability to bring the entire nation together.

"Sachin Tendulkar... The name to me is associated with amazing memories of celebration, jubilation and happiness," Priyanka said in a video on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I don't think in our lifetimes we see one individual that brings the entire nation together the way he does. Sachin sir you are India's pride and I am extremely proud to have known you," she added.

Priyanka later urged her fans to watch Sachin's forthcoming biographical film, which is slated to release on Friday.

