Sachin Tendulkar wishes 'finest actor' Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has wished National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday and called him the finest actor and great human being.

The actor on Saturday turned 50 and Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to wish him.

"To one of the finest actors and a great human being, wishing a very happy birthday to Akshay Kumar! Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar," Tendulkar tweeted.

On the acting front, Akshay is currently busy with "Padman", a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantha, a man who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. The film is being helmed by R. Balki and also features actresses Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

He also treated his fans to a poster of his upcoming film "Gold" on his birthday.

Before launching the poster, Bollywood's Khiladi posted, "2,62,80,000 Minutes, 4,38,000 Hours, 18,250 Days, 2,607 Weeks, 600 Months, 5 decades," marking the time since his birth.

"Gold", backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games in London. It will release on Independence Day, 2018.

The movie marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood.

--IANS

dc/nv/bg