Saif Ali Khan on Elphinstone stampede: It's a blessing that it doesn't happen more often

In the wake of the tragic stampede on the foot overbridge of Mumbai's Elphinstone station on Friday morning, which claimed 23 lives and left over 32 injured, Bollywood celebrities condemned the incident and condoled those who had lost their lives.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra to Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, stars expressed their shock and sadness on social media, and even questioned the state of the infrastructure which led to the tragedy.

Echoing similar sentiments in an exclusive chat with India Today Television, actor Saif Ali Khan said, "It's a terrible, terrible thing. Our thoughts and concerns to the people who are hurt, but you know the kind of population we have and the kind of infrastructure we have, burdens any society."

In a hope to avoid a man-made tragedy like this, Saif added, "It's a great thing we are aware of it, we are discussing it now. The fact that it doesn't happen more often is a blessing to me because it's threatening to happen all the time. So it should be addressed and hopefully before terrible things happen."