Saif, Nawazuddin attend 'Sacred Games' premiere

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) A host of stars including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who feature in "Sacred Games", India's first Netflix original series, were present at the premiere, along with its director Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Ever since its announcement, the series has been in the buzz and its Thursday premiere here was a star-studded event.

Nawazuddin was accompanied by his "Thackeray" film director Abhijit Panse, besides filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is all set to foray into the digital world with Amazon Prime India's "The Forgotten Army", was also present.

Others at the premiere included Radhika Apte, who palys an intelligence officer in the series. Then there was Chitrangada Singh, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja-Sippy, Sulagna Panigrahi, Meghana Kaushik and Evelyn Sharma.

The upcoming brigade of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were also present.

Saif will be seen playing Sartaj Singh, a seasoned, cynical police officer in the eight-episode series that starts on July 6.

He and Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) journey to the centre of a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

The plot twists and turns along the dark alleys of Mumbai, with Ganesh and Sartaj tightening their grip on each other and staking everything on victory, including the city itself.

Popular rapper Divine has composed two songs for "Sacred Games" titled "Jungli Sher" and "Kaam 25" which are generating positive response from the audience.

--IANS

iv/in