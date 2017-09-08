Saina Nehwal, Gopichand coach Shradhha Kapoor for biopic

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is essaying Saina Nehwal in a Bollywood biopic, was delighted to be coached by India's star shuttler herself and her mentor Pullela Gopichand.

"Today training with the champ herself Saina Nehwal," Shraddha posted on Instagram, where she shared two photographs on Friday.

On Twitter, she wrote: "Talk about a special practice session. With the champ and her grand master."

In one image, she has posed with Saina, and in another photograph, she is seen learning some tricks from the badminton ace in a court. Shraddha looks at ease in a pair of shorts and t-shirt as well as bright sneakers to suit the sporty environment.

Even Saina was excited about training Shraddha.

"Today's badminton practice session... Gopi sir, Shraddha Kapoor and me. #Biopic," posted Saina, with the three of them in the frame.

The Saina Nehwal biopic, titled "Saina", is to be directed by Amole Gupte.

