Salma Hayek wishes luck to Akshay for 'Toilet...'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has wished Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for his latest release "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and says no woman should fear going to the toilet.

Hayek on Saturday took to Twitter, where she also stressed on ending open defecation.

"Good luck to Akshay Kumar on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' out today! End open defecation now! No woman should fear going to the toilet!," Hayek tweeted.

The National Award winner thanked the "Desperado" star for supporting their "small effort" to end open defecation.

"Thank you for your wishes for our small effort towards going open defecation: 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'," Akshay wrote.

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitisation in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

--IANS

