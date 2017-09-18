Salman Khan to romance Deepika Padukone in Kick 2? Here's the truth

Buzz has it that Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan will work together in Kick 2.

It's been a while since Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone fans have been eagerly waiting to see this jodi on the big screen. While the two have expressed their desire to work with each other in the past, none of the filmmaker could has been able to pull off this casting coup.

However, recent reports claimed that Salman and Deepika might star opposite each other in Kick 2. Buzz has it that Deepika has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2.

And this piece of news got their fans excited. But according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Deepika hasn't been approached for the film.

Deepika's spokesperson cleared the air and told the daily, "No one has approached us for Kick 2 until now."

So as of now, Deepika hasn't signed any film apart from Padmavati. And only time will tell if Kick 2 makers approached her for the film or not.