Salman Khan to share stories of real heroes

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan will be sharing stories of real life heroes.

Salman on Friday tweeted: "It's time to 'Look Good Do Good' for all of us. I'm going to be sharing stories of heroes who have gone several extra miles - put someone else first, shown courage, selflessness and managed to fight for their cause and stay true to everything they stand for - Details soon Be Being Human."

On the acting front, Salman is prepping for "Bharat", helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film "Ode to My Father". The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit on Eid 2019.

