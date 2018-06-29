Salman Yusuff Khan's love mantra

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan says he is old school when it comes to matters of the heart.

Salman, who is judging &TV show "High Fever

Dance ka Naya Tevar", opened up about his love life while shooting an episode of the dancing reality show, read a statement to IANS.

"I have always been a one-woman man and very old school when it comes to matters of the heart," Salman said.

Salman also recalled the moment when he took two days to memorise a "few lines" to propose to Faiza.

"My friend who was supposed to help me out through this situation had to leave. I was very scared at that moment," he said.

He added: "I have known my wife Faiza for over 14 years now and she was my first and my last girlfriend. We started off as an arranged marriage and are still going strong today."

'Kaushiki' has been a fun ride: Namit Das

Actor Namit Das says working on web series "Kaushiki" has been a memorable experience.

The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends. The Viu show features Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Manasi Scott, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Shrivastava amongst others.

"'Kaushiki' has been an exemplary fun ride for me. A lot was explored and learnt throughout. It goes without saying that it has phenomenal storyline and an amazing cast," Namit said in a statement to IANS.

"We have been receiving rave responses from the audience and it gives me immense pleasure to see the love showered. This web series has been a memorable one for the entire team of 'Kaushiki'," added the actor, who plays the role of Dinesh Khaitan in the show.

Aayush Shah's foreign affairs

Actor Aayush Shah says he is happy that his shows -- "Uttaran" and "Mahabharat" -- are crossing borders, and fiddling an audience on foreign shores.

"After the immense love from the audience in India, Indonesia and Armenia for shows -- 'Uttaran', 'Mahabharat' and 'Suryaputra Karn', I am very excited about 'Uttaran' and 'Mahabharat' reaching Thailand and Bangkok," Aayush said in a statement to IANS.

"We all are lucky to get the audience's love in the form of fan made videos, art and blessings, which drives us to work hard and deliver our best," he added.

"Mahabharat" released in Thailand and Bangkok last week, and "Uttaran" will release in July.

