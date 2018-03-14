Samant Chauhan styles up men with salt-and-pepper look

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) A month after filmmaker Karan Johar hit the ramp sporting grey spikes, designer Samant Chauhan picked men aged over 40 as his showstoppers for the opening show of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 here on Wednesday.

The designer switched to reverse gear to present his line. He attempted to look beyond the rainbow and took the attendees to a black world.

"Maybe I am colour blind and I don't have the colour sense. All my workers and weavers were tired of doing off-white. So this was a change. We tried to change everything and do things on reverse.

"The best garment came first and the light garments later in the show," said the designer, whose first model wore a black net fabric high neck gown with zari and glass embroidery.

Apart from female models, who wore black fused silk fabric jacket, pleated tube gown, cotton silk dress and more, nine men in their 40s, 50s and 60s also hit the ramp.

"I didn't want regular and conventional models to walk the ramp. The salt-and-pepper look is in fashion. Some of them are retired IAS officers and army officers," Chauhan told IANS.

Former photographer Manpreet Romana was also one of the nine men who walked for Chauhan.

"Samant is a very good friend. I somehow got dragged into it. It was my first time on the ramp. It was very awkward but also fun," said the 43-year-old.

The collection also complemented the black and white decor of the venue.

