Sania Mirza-Parineeti's 'blessed in the chest area' bonding: Revelations from #NoFilterNeha

Parineeti Chopra steers clear of any controversy. The bubbly and vivacious actor is usually guarded in her interviews, so it is nothing less than a treat when she gets candid. And that is just what Parineeti did on Neha Dhupia's podcast, #NoFilterNeha, where she opened up like never before. Here are some revelations made by the Ishaqzaade actor on the show.

1. Parineeti's father always carried a hockey stick with him

In Parineeti's own words, the boys in her hometown, Ambala, are the "dil khol, dil phenk type". They know no inhibtions and sometimes, their approach "borders on eve-teasing". The actor said that to her father, that was absolutely unacceptable. If Parineeti ever came home and complained about a boy saying or doing something, her father would go and beat him up with a hockey stick. Potential boyfriends of Pari, beware! The hockey stick is still there!

2. Parineeti was supposed to be a part of the AIB Roast

Remember the infamous AIB Roast that left many people fuming? Parineeti revealed that she was approached to be a part of it and almost went through with it. "I thought it would be a chance to make everybody laugh," she said. However, she backed out because "I also have a big responsibility towards my parents, my family and my personal life, and I really felt that the content that the roast was going to explore was something that I was not ready for."

3. Sania Mirza and Parineeti Chopra bonded over being "blessed in the chest area"

From Mary Kom to MS Dhoni, biopics on sportspersons are the order of the day. It will not be surprising if someone decides to make a biopic on Sania Mirza. Did you know Sania wants Parineeti to play her in a biopic, and that's how they became friends? The actor revealed that she got a call at around 2 or 3am one night from Sania when she was playing the US Open.

The tennis player said, "Look, I have given an interview yesterday and it's all over the country and on front pages, and I felt it was my responsibility to tell you why it all happened." Parineeti was flattered and Sania told her, "You look like me and you know we are blessed in the chest area and I think you will look most like me." Since then, there has been no looking back for the two and they are extremely close now.

4. Parineeti is Saif Ali Khan's jabra fan

Saif Ali Khan has made millions of girls go weak in the knees, and Parineeti Chopra is one of them. So much so, that she actually used to collect packets of a brand of chips that he endorsed! "Every time I meet him and even when I meet Bebo (Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan), I only talk about how I'm obsessed with Saif," Parineeti said.

5. Parineeti developed a love for partying after the Dream Team tour

Even a year ago, Parineeti was a teetotaller. However, she developed a love for alcohol in New York, and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur are to blame. At the end of the Dream Team tour, the gang decided to go to a club and let their hair down. After much persuasion, Parineeti had two Jaeger Bombs, which led to her burning the dance floor till 6am and hugging everyone. She was so happy with the side that it brought out in her that she now parties more frequently.

