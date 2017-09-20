Sanjeev Kapoor is brand ambassador for World Food India's Food Street

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Wednesday was named brand ambassador for Food Street, a curated food experience zone at the forthcoming World Food India event.

World Food India is a three-day mega international event covering the entire food processing value chain.

Food Street, being held by Ministry of Food Processing Industry, will be hosted for the first time in India from November 3, a statement said.

The experiential platform will celebrate and bring together culinary practices, flavours and fragrances from cuisines across the world, and Indian elements to create fusion food.

"I am honoured to be associated with a platform such as Food Street that celebrates food as a means of bringing together cultures, heritage and business... I am excited to be a part of an event of this stature and scale, being hosted for the first time in India, that is sure to delight every foodie's palate," Kapoor said.

To this, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal added: "We want to curate a platform that not only celebrates food and cultural diversity, but also provides an avenue for countries and entrepreneurs to collaborate and interact for new business opportunities."

Food Street will also provide an opportunity to generate new product development initiatives and drive business for budding entrepreneurs. It is also aimed at building a sustainable agri-business where the attendees will get to know about the process of organic farming and the plethora of opportunities it holds in trade.

The sessions will also involve panel discussions among experts to discuss the future of super-foods and organic farming.

